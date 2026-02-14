Chinese railway sector's fixed-asset investment up 5.5 pct in January
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railway sector completed 46.3 billion yuan (about 6.67 billion U.S. dollars) in fixed-asset investment in January, up 5.5 percent year on year, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said on Friday.
Railway construction advanced at high quality and efficiency levels during the month, effectively boosting overall investment and delivering a solid start to the year, the company said.
Since the beginning of this year, the company has focused on serving major national strategies and regional economic development, leveraging the railway construction sector's long industrial chain and broad spillover effects.
Making full use of the country's policy support for major national strategies and security capacity-building in key areas, the company has accelerated railway construction, with a number of key projects seeing positive progress.
By the end of 2025, China's total operational rail mileage had reached 165,000 kilometers, including more than 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail lines.
