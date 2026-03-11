China, DPRK to operate two-way passenger trains starting March 12

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- International passenger trains connecting China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will begin operating in both directions on Thursday, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. announced Tuesday.

The services will link the Chinese capital Beijing and the northeastern border city of Dandong with the DPRK capital Pyongyang, aiming to further facilitate cross-border travel, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Trains between Beijing and Pyongyang will operate four days a week, with two-way services scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Dandong-Pyongyang train service will operate daily in both directions.

Offline ticket sales for these international routes are currently underway.

An executive from the international department of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said the train services will serve as both a vital window for cross-border travelers and a dynamic link strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

