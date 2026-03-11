Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in E China enters full-line track-laying operation phase

Xinhua) 08:41, March 11, 2026

Staff members lay tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members lay tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members lay tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members lay tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members laying tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)