Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in E China enters full-line track-laying operation phase
Staff members lay tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
An aerial drone photo shows staff members laying tracks at Binzhou railway station of the Jinan-Binzhou high-speed railway in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 10, 2026. The high-speed railway, which links the province's cities of Jinan and Binzhou and with a designed speed of 350 km/h, has officially entered the full-line track-laying operation phase on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
