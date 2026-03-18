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Preparation for spring ploughing starts in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:32, March 18, 2026

A drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows farmers preparing for seedling cultivation at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

HARBIN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- In recent days, the agricultural production units of Beidahuang Group in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area are making preparation work for spring ploughing.

Farmers work at a seedling cultivation base of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)

Workers transport mixed fertilizers at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A farmer screens the seedling bed soil at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

Workers transport fertilizer raw materials to the intelligent fertilizer mixing production line at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

A farmer carries out seedbed leveling operation at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

Workers carry fertilizers at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)