Preparation for spring ploughing starts in NE China's Heilongjiang
A drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows farmers preparing for seedling cultivation at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)
HARBIN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- In recent days, the agricultural production units of Beidahuang Group in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area are making preparation work for spring ploughing.
Farmers work at a seedling cultivation base of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)
Workers transport mixed fertilizers at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
A farmer screens the seedling bed soil at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)
Workers transport fertilizer raw materials to the intelligent fertilizer mixing production line at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)
A farmer carries out seedbed leveling operation at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)
Workers carry fertilizers at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2026. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)
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