Swedish photo exhibition highlights winter identity of NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:01, February 28, 2026

As part of the 2026 Happy Spring Festival (Sweden) series of events, "Snow Rhyme in the East-China's Icy Realm Photo Exhibition" is being held at the Consulate-General of China in Gothenburg, Sweden and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. This exhibition employs photography as a medium to systematically present the unique ice and snow landscapes, lifestyles, and winter tourism resources of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Through four sections—City of Ice and Snow, The Winter Ceremony, Speed on Snow, and The Endless Cycle of Life—it explores how ice and snow shape urban forms, cultivate lifestyles, invigorate winter sports, and sustain ecosystems in extreme cold.

On Feb. 10, the exhibition opened at the Consulate General of China in Gothenburg. Over 200 guests attended a guided tour of the exhibition, learning how ice and snow culture and the ice and snow economy are becoming new drivers of high-quality development in Heilongjiang, while also serving as a new bridge for international exchange. Many expressed their hope to visit northeast China in the future to experience firsthand the charm of "Snow Rhyme in the East."

From Feb. 2 to March 2, the exhibition will be dynamically displayed on high-definition large screens at Arlanda Airport. As a major transport hub connecting Nordic countries with the rest of the world, Arlanda Airport's passenger flow covers the neighboring countries of Sweden, European leisure travelers, and international tourists, with a daily footfall of approximately 50,000 visitors. In addition to showcasing winter landscapes, the large-screen exhibition consistently features phrases such as "Nihao! China" and "Happy Chinese New Year" giving visitors an intuitive understanding of China's tourism brand. This ensures high-frequency and wide-reaching visibility for China's tourism image, further sparking interest in travel to China among people in Sweden and the Nordic region, and helping cultivate a growing pool of potential visitors.

Exhibition Date: 2026.02.02 - 2026.03.02

Address: Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Open to the public, no registration required.

Exhibition Date: 2026.02.11 - 2026.03.06

Address: Consulate-General of China in Gothenburg, Grönsakstorget 3, Gothenburg

Admission with invitation only.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)