In pics: Siberian tigers in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:21, January 22, 2026

Siberian tigers vie for food in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Siberian tigers rest on snow-covered rocks at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

