In pics: Siberian tigers in China's Heilongjiang
Siberian tigers vie for food in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Siberian tigers rest on snow-covered rocks at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Siberian tigers are pictured in the snow at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
