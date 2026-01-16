Morning markets across Heilongjiang bustle in subzero temperatures

Xinhua) 10:01, January 16, 2026

Shao Mai, steamed dumplings with the dough gathered on top, of a breakfast stall are seen at a morning market in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

Citizens buy steamed buns at a morning market in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A live streamer is seen at a morning market in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

Citizens select fruits covered by cotton-padded quilts at a morning market in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

Tourists buy sticky steamed buns stuffed with bean paste at a morning market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A breakfast stall is seen at a morning market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

Tourists select vests with local characters at a morning market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A customer buys soy milk at a morning market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

Breakfast stall owners cook fried dough sticks, or youtiao, at a morning market in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a bustling morning market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A breakfast stall with Russian menu is seen at a morning market in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

A vendor wears a pair of special cotton-padded boots to keep warm at a morning market in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In winter, morning markets across Heilongjiang would open amid temperatures reaching minus 20 or even 30 degrees Celsius. Local residents and tourists stroll amid the stalls, where steam would rise among the cold air. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

