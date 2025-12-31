Children on study tour experience festive activities on train in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:05, December 31, 2025

Children from Guangxi experience dumpling-making on train K7041 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 30, 2025.

A total of 18 children from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday took the train K7041 from Harbin to Mohe City for a study tour. The train crew decorated the train with window stickers and other distinctive features in the dining car, and arranged interactive activities such as dumpling-making to enrich the children's travel experience. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

Children from Guangxi are pictured on train K7041 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 30, 2025.

Staff members of train K7041 guide children from Guangxi to board the train at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 30, 2025.

Staff members of train K7041 perform a Yangko dance for children from Guangxi on the rain in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 30, 2025.

Children from Guangxi take a group photo on train K7041 in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 30, 2025.

