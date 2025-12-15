Penguin parade event held at Harbin Polarland in China's Heilongjiang
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows a penguin parade event at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin Polarland held a penguin parade with 100 Antarctic penguins on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People watch a penguin parade event at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2025. Harbin Polarland held a penguin parade with 100 Antarctic penguins on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
