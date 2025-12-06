Tourist train dubbed Yichun begins trial operation in Heilongjiang
A passenger enjoys the winter view in a carriage of a tourist train dubbed Yichun, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2025. A tourist train dubbed Yichun began trial operation on Saturday. More than 40 invited passengers boarded the train at Harbin Railway Station for a trip bound to Yabuli Ski Resort. The train features five themed carriages and offers live band and traditional folk performances for passengers. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Related Stories
