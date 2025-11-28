Mallards rest on Harbin section of Songhua River in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 14:26, November 28, 2025

A drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows mallards resting on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)