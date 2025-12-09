Heilongjiang schools bring ice and snow sports to campus

Xinhua) 08:57, December 09, 2025

A pupil plays on the ice at a school in Yimei District, Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2025. Many schools in Heilongjiang have made rinks in campus and held various ice and snow activities to let students enjoy ice and snow sports. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

A pupil plays on the ice at a school in Yimei District, Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2025. Many schools in Heilongjiang have made rinks in campus and held various ice and snow activities to let students enjoy ice and snow sports. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

Pupils practice skating at a school in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 5, 2025. Many schools in Heilongjiang have made rinks in campus and held various ice and snow activities to let students enjoy ice and snow sports. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows pupils skating at a skating rink of a school in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Many schools in Heilongjiang have made rinks in campus and held various ice and snow activities to let students enjoy ice and snow sports. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

A teacher instructs pupils to practice skating at a school in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 5, 2025. Many schools in Heilongjiang have made rinks in campus and held various ice and snow activities to let students enjoy ice and snow sports. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)