People attend cultural festival marking Winter Solstice in Mohe, NE China's Heilongjiang
A drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows people attending a bonfire evening party at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
People watch a firework show at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
People try local foods at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the "water to ice" performance at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
People pose for a photo at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
