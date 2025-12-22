People attend cultural festival marking Winter Solstice in Mohe, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:50, December 22, 2025

A drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows people attending a bonfire evening party at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

People watch a firework show at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

People try local foods at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the "water to ice" performance at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo at a cultural festival on the occasion of the Winter Solstice in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. People attended a cultural festival marking the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, here on Sunday. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

