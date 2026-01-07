Harbin Int'l Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 kicks off in China's Heilongjiang
A guest checks out a snowboard at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors play curling at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A guest visits the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People visit the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A child poses for photos with a robot at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An exhibitor (L) introduces an ice sculpture robot to a visitor at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An exhibitor (L) introduces a carbon-fiber snowboard to a visitor at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo shows snow removal equipment exhibited at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Visitors watch a promotional video at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Guests visit the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Guests communicate at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo shows a snowcat exhibited at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A guest tries a snowmobile at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor tries a pair of graphene gloves at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A man visits the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors learn about a carbon-fiber snowboard at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Visitors communicate at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A man visits the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A guest (C) learns about an industrial-level drone at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor poses for photos with a snowmobile at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo shows a snow removal equipment exhibited at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo shows a pair of snow goggles exhibited at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo shows a snow-making machine exhibited at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A child plays curling at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
