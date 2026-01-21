We Are China

Aurora observed from NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 14:59, January 21, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

People take photos of the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chu Fuchao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chu Fuchao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Guo Xinyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This stacked composite photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Jagdaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

