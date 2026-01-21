Aurora observed from NE China's Heilongjiang
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
People take photos of the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chu Fuchao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Xin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chu Fuchao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Guo Xinyu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This stacked composite photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora observed from Jagdaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aurora seen in Beiji Village of Mohe, NE China
- Camping carnival turns up winter rural tourism heat in NE China
- 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival kicks off in China's Heilongjiang
- Distinctive snowman-themed landscapes attract locals and tourists in Heilongjiang
- Morning markets across Heilongjiang bustle in subzero temperatures
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.