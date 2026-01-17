Distinctive snowman-themed landscapes attract locals and tourists in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:06, January 17, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows a giant snowman at a scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos with a giant snowman at Jingyang square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos near giant snowmen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a giant snowman near the Mohe Railway Station in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with giant snowmen in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos of a giant snowman at the venue of Sun Island Snow Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes a photo of giant snowmen outside the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for a selfie with a giant snowman in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a scenic area in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos near giant snowmen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows a giant snowman at a scenic area in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

A tourist takes a photo of a giant snowman in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos in front of a giant snowman in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2026. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows giant snowmen at the north square of the Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows a giant snowman in front of the Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the arrival of the ice and snow season, various public facilities in Heilongjiang Province have created distinctive snowman-themed landscapes to attract locals and tourists. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

