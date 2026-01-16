Exotic town becomes popular tourist destination in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:57, January 16, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows the winter scenery of Hengdaohezi Town in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo shows the winter scenery of Hengdaohezi Town in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo shows the winter scenery of Hengdaohezi Town in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

Tourists take photos at the Chinese Eastern Railway museum in Hengdaohezi Town of Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

Tourists take photos in Hengdaohezi Town of Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo shows the winter scenery of Hengdaohezi Town in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

A child experiences snow tubing in Hengdaohezi Town of Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

Tourists take photos at the Chinese Eastern Railway museum in Hengdaohezi Town of Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2025. Dubbed "a town pulled by trains," Hengdaohezi was originally established in the late 19th century when Russians built train maintenance workshops and other facilities there following the construction of the Chinese Eastern Railway. Due to well-preserved historic buildings, the exotic town now has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)