2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival kicks off in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:07, January 19, 2026

Fishermen transfer the first fish caught during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Fishermen haul a fishing net out of the frozen surface of the lake during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An actress performs during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows a scene during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Actors perform during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People watch performances during the 2026 Xingkai Lake winter fishing festival at Xingkai Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. The festival was kicked off on Saturday on the shore of Xingkai Lake, a boundary lake between China and Russia, presenting a fully-integrated immersive experience in folk arts, sports and amusements for visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

