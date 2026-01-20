Home>>
Aurora seen in Beiji Village of Mohe, NE China
(Xinhua) 11:26, January 20, 2026
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora seen in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Guo Xinyu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora seen in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)
