Aurora seen in Beiji Village of Mohe, NE China

Xinhua) 11:26, January 20, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora seen in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Guo Xinyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows the aurora seen in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

