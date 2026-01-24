In pics: winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:27, January 24, 2026

People of the Hezhe ethnic group stage a folk performance during a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 23, 2026. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

People of the Hezhe ethnic group participate in a folk sport during a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 23, 2026. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos during a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 23, 2026. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

People of the Hezhe ethnic group participate in a folk sport during a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 23, 2026. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A man of the Hezhe ethnic group (C) poses for a photo with a fish he caught during a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 23, 2026. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a scene of a winter fishing festival in Jiejinkou Hezhe Ethnic Township, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The event, held on a frozen lake, is part of the province's winter fishing events. It integrates traditional Hezhe fishing and hunting culture with folk sports, offering visitors an immersive experience of the icy landscape and unique Hezhe customs. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

