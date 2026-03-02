China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang enters new farming season

Xinhua) 09:10, March 02, 2026

A staff member checks information tags for corn seeds at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed "grain barn" of China, has entered a new farming season. In Shuangyashan City, staff members are engaged in clearing snow and securing plastic coverings for greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding. Maintenance and inspection of agricultural machinery are also underway. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members perform equipment maintenance at a weather station of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 28, 2026. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed "grain barn" of China, has entered a new farming season. In Shuangyashan City, staff members are engaged in clearing snow and securing plastic coverings for greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding. Maintenance and inspection of agricultural machinery are also underway. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed "grain barn" of China, has entered a new farming season. In Shuangyashan City, staff members are engaged in clearing snow and securing plastic coverings for greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding. Maintenance and inspection of agricultural machinery are also underway. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows staff members packing paddy rice seeds at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed "grain barn" of China, has entered a new farming season. In Shuangyashan City, staff members are engaged in clearing snow and securing plastic coverings for greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding. Maintenance and inspection of agricultural machinery are also underway. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows agricultural machines at Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed "grain barn" of China, has entered a new farming season. In Shuangyashan City, staff members are engaged in clearing snow and securing plastic coverings for greenhouses for paddy rice seedling breeding. Maintenance and inspection of agricultural machinery are also underway. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)