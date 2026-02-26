Farmers busy with agricultural production across China

Xinhua) 16:03, February 26, 2026

Farmers work in the fields of Nanku Village, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 25, 2026. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine to plough a field in Qicheng Village, Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows farmers working in the fields of Dongwangqu Village, Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a paddy field of Manla Village, Menghai County in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2026. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Zuo Lianjiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows farmers working in the fields of Guwen Village, Jingxi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

A farmer prunes tree branches in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2026. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows farmers harvesting vegetables in the fields of Jiuchi Town, Pengzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. After the Spring Festival holiday, farmers are busy with agricultural production in the farming season across the country. (Photo by Luo Guoyang/Xinhua)

