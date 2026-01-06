Farmers across China busy with field work on Minor Cold

Xinhua) 08:51, January 06, 2026

A farmer digs yams in a field in Fenghuang Village of Mingguang Town, Tengchong City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests Chinese cabbages in Huiting Town of Xiayi County, Shangqiu City of Central China's Henan Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows tea farmers working at a tea garden in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Yang Tingrong/Xinhua)

Farmers pick strawberries in a greenhouse in Zhaohu Village of Jinshan Town, Lianyungang City of east China's Jiangsu Province, on Jan. 5, 2026. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

A flower farmer introduces flowers to a customer in a greenhouse of a plantation in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 5, 2026. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows villagers harvesting black fungus in Dafu Village of Dongmen Town, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Wei Rudai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows farmers working in a field in Shuangli Village of Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Hu Weiguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a farmer harvesting vegetables in Xialiang Village of Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Minor Cold, also known as "Xiao Han" in Chinese, is the 23rd of the 24 Solar Terms on the Chinese lunar calendar and falls on Monday this year.

During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)