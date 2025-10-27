Agri fair showcases farming innovations

Attendees explore a fruits and vegetables display from Bayannuur, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, at the China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair on Sunday. MA ZHAO/FOR CHINA DAILY

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization agricultural base in Shaanxi province has rapidly grown into a major hub for agricultural technology cooperation and talent training over the past five years — providing an increasingly important platform for all SCO member states, officials and participants said during the ongoing 32nd China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair.

Oleg Kopylov, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, said the base has played "a vital role in promoting exchanges of agricultural technologies and expertise", adding that China has contributed significant intellectual, material and technological resources to its development.

Held in Northwest China's Shaanxi, the annual China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair, which kicked off on Saturday and concludes on Wednesday, has drawn more than 1,800 enterprises and institutions from nearly 50 countries, showcasing innovations ranging from smart farming and green agriculture to food processing and digital solutions.

At the expo, Zhejiang TOP Cloudagri Technology, a high-tech development company, showcased its portable crop-health augmented reality analysis system that integrates artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the internet of things.

"The system's core device is a wearable AR smart glass equipped with our self-developed AI algorithm for field crop phenotype analysis," said Chen Hongxu, a representative from the company.

The glasses support voice-controlled management of agricultural devices such as drones and irrigation systems, pest and disease identification covering more than 130 species, and real-time operational guidance for pruning and fieldwork.

Shenzhen Zhongnong Jiemei Technology Co made its debut at the fair with an enzyme-based process that converts nine major types of crop straw into high-value industrial products.

"Our technology achieves zero waste, low energy consumption and high-value utilization," said Zang Lihua, the company's co-founder and chief technical expert.

The company plans to expand into countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and regions rich in straw resources such as Central Asia, Canada and Australia, by building digitalized production bases that integrate "technology, equipment and standards".

Foreign exhibitors at this year's fair also underscored the Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industries Demonstration Zone's growing global appeal.

An entrepreneur from Kazakhstan, Said Suleimen, said his company showcased products that include biscuits, chocolates and chewing gum.

"Our goal is to introduce Kazakh confectionery to the vast Chinese market," he said. "This expo is well organized, and I'm confident it will attract many visitors and partners."

Reflecting on the fair's expanding scale, Kopylov said the increasing number of exhibitors shows how Yangling has evolved into a global center for agricultural technology and knowledge exchange.

"I learned that only a few companies joined the annual fair at the beginning," he said. "Now participation grows year by year, proving that the decision to develop Yangling into an international platform was the right one."

