Chinese villagers busy with farm work

Xinhua) 08:48, July 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows a villager operating machinery to plow the field in Huangjiabu Town of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a villager packing harvested rice in Meihua Town of Daoxian County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows villagers operating a farming machinery transplanting late rice in Hengshan County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a villager airing rice in Hengshan County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Villagers transport rice seedlings onto the rice transplanter in Meihua Town of Daoxian County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2025. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

Villagers transport rice seedlings at a seedling cultivation base in Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 14, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

Villagers transport rice seedlings in a late rice paddy field in Lixian County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, July 15, 2025. (Photo by Bai Yipu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows villagers operating a farming machinery transplanting late rice in Huangjiabu Town of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows villagers loading harvested rice in a field in Xiage Town of Xianju County, Taizhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

