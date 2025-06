We Are China

Farmers harvest chili peppers in Youbu Village, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:46, June 13, 2025

A farmer harvests chili peppers in Youbu Village, Qinnan District, Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on June 12, 2025 shows volunteers piling up harvested chili peppers in Youbu Village, Qinnan District, Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A farmer harvests chili peppers in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2025 shows farmers harvesting chili peppers in Youbu Village, Qinnan District, Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A farmer harvests chili peppers in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 12, 2025 shows farmers harvesting chili peppers in Youbu Village, Qinnan District, Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)