Early rice harvest in full swing in Qinzhou City, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:30, July 03, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a farmer driving a harvester reaping rice in Banping Village in Kangxiling Town of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Early rice harvest is in full swing here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A farmer drives a harvester reaping rice in Banping Village in Kangxiling Town of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2025. Early rice harvest is in full swing here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a harvester reaping rice in Banping Village in Kangxiling Town of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Early rice harvest is in full swing here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Farmers pack harvested rice in Banping Village in Kangxiling Town of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2025. Early rice harvest is in full swing here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the paddy fields in Kangxiling Town of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Early rice harvest is in full swing here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

