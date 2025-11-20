In pics: farming activities in early winter across China
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows farmers harvesting coriander in Yutian County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
A farmer picks navel oranges in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)
Staff members pick chrysanthemum flowers in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows farmers harvesting vegetables in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows farmers harvesting sugar canes in Liucheng County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tang Xiaokui/Xinhua)
A farmer dries sliced sweet potatoes at a courtyard in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Staff members sell navel oranges via live-streaming at a planting base in Quxian County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows harvesters working in a late rice field in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows an agricultural machine working in a field in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)
Staff members select melons in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)
