We Are China

In pics: farming activities in early winter across China

Xinhua) 08:18, November 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows farmers harvesting coriander in Yutian County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A farmer picks navel oranges in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

Staff members pick chrysanthemum flowers in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows farmers harvesting vegetables in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows farmers harvesting sugar canes in Liucheng County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tang Xiaokui/Xinhua)

A farmer dries sliced sweet potatoes at a courtyard in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Staff members sell navel oranges via live-streaming at a planting base in Quxian County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows harvesters working in a late rice field in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows an agricultural machine working in a field in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

Staff members select melons in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)