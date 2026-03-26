Green, smart technologies shine at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

People's Daily Online) 09:47, March 26, 2026

A carbon-reduction experience platform lets people generate electricity by stomping their feet on Dongyu Island, Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 officially opened in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province, on March 24, showcasing the exponential rise of green and smart technologies.

The gathering on Dongyu Island presents a diverse range of innovations, from humanoid robots capable of singing and dancing to air-water generators and a carbon-reduction platform that allows people to generate electricity by stomping their feet. It also features VR headsets offering a glimpse into the future of the Hainan Free Trade Port — all highlighting the remarkable combination of green and intelligent development.

This year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and is the first full year since the Hainan Free Trade Port began island-wide special customs operations. With Boao serving as its window to the world, Hainan exemplifies the image of a free trade port that is open, inclusive, and brimming with vitality.

A robot is on display at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

A robot dances in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

An air-water generator is on display at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Photo shows air-water generators at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

A journalist experiences a VR spectacle at the Hainan Free Trade Port exhibition in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Photo shows a patrol robot dog serving as a "cyber guardian" in Boao town, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Hainan branch of China Mobile)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)