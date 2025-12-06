Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs spotlights industrial innovation as new impetus for China's high-quality development

Xinhua) 11:01, December 06, 2025

BOAO, Hainan, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Amid rising global instability and accelerating technological-industrial transformation, a sub-forum on "Greater Self-Reliance and Strength in Science and Technology & Industrial Innovation and Development" convened on Thursday in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, as part of the 2025 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs.

Representatives from research institutions, industry associations and enterprises gathered to share successful cases and practical experience in scientific and industrial innovation. The event sought to foster cross-sector collaboration and provide sustained momentum for high-quality and sustainable development.

Participants emphasized that the Recommendations of the Communist Party of China Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development consistently prioritize keywords such as "science", "innovation" and "new quality productive forces", reflecting the nation's unwavering commitment to technological advancement.

Science and technology constitute the primary productive forces, while industry forms the backbone of the national economy. Participants emphasized that advancing integrated development of scientific and industrial innovation is pivotal to cultivating new quality productive forces and propelling the overall process of Chinese modernization.

Li Jinsong, chairman of the board of Chinaso Co., Ltd., said that looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), sectors across the board must intensify basic research and enhance independent innovation capabilities, with a particular focus on strengthening original innovation and making strategic breakthroughs in key core technologies.

He further noted that advancing basic research requires not only the dedicated efforts of scientists but also comprehensive societal support and an enabling innovation ecosystem.

Wang Zhan, co-CEO of Hangzhou Sunrise Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., said that the competitiveness of China's digital economy hinges on a robust and reliable domestic computing power system.

As a homegrown AI chip developer, the company will continue prioritizing independent R&D, focus on real market needs, and provide cost-effective and sustainable domestic intelligent computing power while growing alongside the broader industrial ecosystem.

Guan Xiaohong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the rapid transformation of global energy consumption patterns necessitates enhanced efficiency in renewable energy utilization and breakthroughs in green and low-carbon technologies. Building the future energy system, he noted, will require both sustained scientific innovation and proactive industrial exploration.

Participants agreed that innovation has emerged as the core driving force behind China's high-quality development. Leveraging the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs as a platform, they expressed hopes for closer cross-regional cooperation, broader sharing of scientific resources, and the cultivation of a robust innovation ecosystem to inject new momentum into China's future-oriented economic growth.

