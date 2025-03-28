Boao Forum for Asia, key platform for advancement of green development

Xinhua) 13:43, March 28, 2025

A staff member demonstrates the plastic recycling process at the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows photovoltaic tiles outside the press center during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Xie Ziyi)

A media worker collects a biodegradable ballpoint pen at the press center during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Plants are seen at the conference venue during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Flower-shaped wind turbines are seen at the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A "green workshop" is seen during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo shows a demonstration of integrated hydrogen utilization during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member shows tea products certified for carbon neutrality during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member demonstrates the production of low-carbon "coffee shirts" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People walk past a zero-carbon bar during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. The zero-carbon bar is a space for technology display, practical experience and consumption, as an attempt to transform the concept of zero carbon into accessible practices. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo shows the footstep-powered carbon reduction experience platform at the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Flower-shaped wind turbines are seen at the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Two artisans arrange the ceramic art exhibits on a cardboard table made of recycled paper during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A staff member makes zero-carbon coffee during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2025. Since its formal inauguration in 2001, the BFA has served as a key platform for the advancement of green development across Asia, facilitating the exchange of insights to promote sustainable growth in the region and beyond.

This year's conference continues to implement carbon reduction measures such as renewable energy use, eco-friendly venue construction, sustainable transportation, and green accommodation services. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)