Vice premier calls for safeguarding free trade at Boao annual conference

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 opened on Thursday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony, calling for strengthening mutual trust, enhancing win-win cooperation, promoting economic globalization and safeguarding the free trade system.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals. Running from March 25 to 28, this year's conference is themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ding said that significant progress has been made in building an Asian community with a shared future over the past decade.

"China and ASEAN have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership has entered into effect," the vice premier said.

He added that regional economic integration has been strengthened, and Asia's share in the global economy is steadily rising.

"Our world is experiencing far greater instability and uncertainty," Ding noted, calling for joint efforts to address global challenges, build a shared Asian home and usher in a brighter future for Asia and beyond.

It is necessary to strengthen solidarity and cooperation through greater mutual trust, Ding said. Efforts should be made to champion the Asian values built around peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns, he added.

Ding stressed the importance of promoting economic globalization through openness and integration, urging efforts to jointly safeguard the free trade system, uphold open regionalism, and firmly oppose trade and investment protectionism.

To promote prosperity and development through mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, it is imperative to deliver on the Global Development Initiative and actively improve people's livelihood, Ding noted.

He underscored the need of safeguarding tranquility and stability through peaceful coexistence. The vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security in Asia should be upheld, while efforts should be made to ensure that Asia continues to be a land of peace and stability, Ding said.

On the Chinese economy, Ding said economic performance in the country has been running steadily with a stronger outlook.

The country will do its best to fulfill this year's goals and tasks for economic and social development, he said. "China is confident of realizing these goals and will contribute to development in Asia and the world."

China's innovation-driven growth has gathered stronger momentum, presenting opportunities not only for the country itself but also for Asia and the world, Ding said.

Describing opening up as a distinct hallmark of Chinese modernization, the vice premier pledged that China will open wider to the world no matter how the external environment changes.

"We warmly welcome businesses from all countries to invest and operate in China, join in the process of Chinese modernization, and share in China's development opportunities," he said.

Thursday's opening ceremony was attended by more than 1,500 representatives from over 60 countries and regions, including officials, business leaders and scholars.

