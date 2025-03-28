Asian youths bring vitality to global development, Boao forum hears

Xinhua) 13:52, March 28, 2025

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- As the world grapples with the challenges of aging populations, younger generations across Asia are being increasingly recognized as a vital force in driving global development.

The ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has spotlighted youth as a key driver of innovation, with various leaders, businesspeople and experts at the annual meeting in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, calling for increased support for young talent in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and leadership-building.

AI model DeepSeek has made headlines worldwide, with young people on its research team contributing to the majority of its development. "These entrepreneurs have demonstrated their abilities, innovation, intelligence and bravery, and the youth is expected to shoulder the responsibility of building a better world," BFA Secretary General Zhang Jun told a Tuesday session focusing on youth development.

Zhang also said that the BFA will continue to hold youth summits in the future, with this year's event scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in June.

During the session, Mohamed Zainal Alzarooni, director of the foreign investment department at the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), spoke about his country's efforts to attract younger generations to join the AI, blockchain and other information technology talent pools.

Governments should continue to develop with youth participation as an essential pillar, Alzarooni said, adding that the UAE's funding for research on climate change and green development is inspiring more young people to become involved in addressing global issues.

At the same session, Gao Haichun, co-chair of the board of Chinese solar panel giant Trina Solar Co., Ltd., said that her commitment to a career in green development was inspired by her childhood volunteering experiences.

Within Trina Solar, Gao has launched an initiative aimed at installing solar panels on 1 million rooftops around the world. "So far, we have installed panels for 1.5 million households."

According to data from the United Nations Population Fund, median ages in many Western countries are projected to surpass 40 in 2025, while many Asian countries are still registering lower numbers -- like 30 in India, or 23.8 in Pakistan.

"Asian youths, like their counterparts in Europe, have a strong capacity for innovation. What is needed is to provide them with the space to fully reveal their potential and find solutions to address challenges, particularly the challenge of an aging population," Emmanuelle Peres, former French vice-minister for youth, told Xinhua after another Boao session on Wednesday.

Peres, who is also the general manager of France's Fondation Prospective et Innovation, noted the differences between Asian and European youths: "One difference is that Asian youths work a lot, which is very positive and important. Western youths can learn from this value of effort and diligence, while they can also offer a different perspective to Asian youths -- one that encourages self-exploration, creative questioning and the gentle art of reimagining tradition."

Japanese entrepreneur Osamu Kaneda, CEO of Yo-ren Limited, gave his opinion on how the leadership style of Asian youths, who are often perceived as more introverted, manifests differently.

Reflecting on his own growth, Kaneda spoke about his MBA study in the United States, where he realized he would not become a public speaker like his U.S. and Latin American classmates. Instead, "being selfless and thinking more about the success of the team" helped him stand out, he said.

Dame Jenny Shipley, former prime minister of New Zealand, spoke to young audiences through the youth session, telling them that they should not be afraid of different voices from older generations, and that they should make common progress through diverse values.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)