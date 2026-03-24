Boao Forum for Asia 2026 Annual Conference gets underway in S China's Hainan

A scene from the BFA Annual Conference 2026 press conference in Boao, south China's Hainan. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2026 Annual Conference officially opened on Tuesday, March 24, in Boao, south China's Hainan province, with a press conference outlining the event's agenda, themes, and key participants.

BFA Secretary-General Zhang Jun described this year's gathering as high level, broad participation, and strong representation. Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session, alongside meetings with global leaders, business representatives, and BFA board members.

Other prominent participants include Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Azerbaijani National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, and Kazakhstan First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. South Korean Prime Minister Kim Minseok will address the forum via video link.

Around 2,000 delegates from more than 60 countries and regions are attending, along with over 1,100 journalists from about 150 media outlets. Participants include policymakers, former leaders of international and regional organizations, business executives, and scholars.

Zhang Jun, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, makes opening remarks at the BFA Annual Conference 2026 press conference in Boao, south China's Hainan. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

This year's theme, "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation," reflects both the profound transformations and growing uncertainties facing the world. Zhang said the forum aims to send a clear message that while challenges persist, opportunities remain, and cooperation is essential to building a better future and a community with a shared future for humanity.

More than 50 events are scheduled, organized around four main areas. The first focuses on global trends, including economic uncertainty, global trade shifts, climate governance, and the role of Global South countries. The second centers on regional cooperation, with discussions on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Asia-Pacific integration, and cross-border payment systems.

The third highlights innovation and transformation, covering topics such as industrial upgrading, humanoid robotics, artificial intelligence in healthcare, green development, and the blue economy. The fourth emphasizes partnerships and inclusive development, with sessions on corporate strategy, ESG, and the role of young entrepreneurs.

Zhang Jun, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, makes opening remarks at the BFA Annual Conference 2026 press conference in Boao, south China's Hainan. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

China's development outlook remains a key focus. This year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan and a new phase for the Hainan Free Trade Port. Sessions such as "China Economic Outlook" and "Invest in China, Share the Future" aim to highlight opportunities for investment and cooperation.

Two flagship reports were also released: the Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report and the Sustainable Development: Asia and the World Annual Report. They note that despite global challenges, Asian economies continue to demonstrate resilience and contribute significantly to global growth and trade.

The reports emphasize that multilateralism, economic globalization, and sustainable development remain important forces. They call for deeper regional integration, greater innovation, green transition efforts, and stronger cooperation to address global challenges.

Zhang expressed confidence that Asian economies can achieve high-quality development and play a leading role in the Asian Century, provided countries maintain unity, confidence, and a commitment to cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)