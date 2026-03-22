Boao Forum for Asia empowers overall development of Qionghai City in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:58, March 22, 2026

Posters for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 are pictured in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows flower fields at Nanqiang Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a sports center in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A themed installation for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is pictured in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy themselves by the seaside in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy themselves by the seaside in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 18, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. The Boao Forum for Asia has been empowering the city's overall development for 25 years since its inception in 2001. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)