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Boao Moments 2026 | Want to do business in China? Read the five-year plan
By Cai Hairuo, Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 08:32, March 25, 2026
During the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, Michele Geraci, former Undersecretary of State at Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, shares insights on China's economic outlook.
Speaking at the subforum "China's Economic Outlook: High-Quality Development at the Core," he advises businesses looking to do business in China to follow the 15th Five-Year Plan, focusing on industries like semiconductors and new energy vehicles.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
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