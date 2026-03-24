In pics: press conference for Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2026

Xinhua) 16:14, March 24, 2026

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the scene of the press conference for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2026 and launch of the BFA flagship reports in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. Asia remains the world's primary growth engine, with its economy forecast to expand by 4.5 percent in 2026, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Tuesday. Running from March 24 to 27, this year's conference is themed "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation." (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the scene of the press conference for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2026 and launch of the BFA flagship reports in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. Asia remains the world's primary growth engine, with its economy forecast to expand by 4.5 percent in 2026, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Tuesday. Running from March 24 to 27, this year's conference is themed "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation." (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the scene of the press conference for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2026 and launch of the BFA flagship reports in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. Asia remains the world's primary growth engine, with its economy forecast to expand by 4.5 percent in 2026, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Tuesday. Running from March 24 to 27, this year's conference is themed "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation." (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)