Boao Moments 2026 | Michele Geraci shares views on China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the Hainan FTP

At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, shared his reflections on artificial intelligence, China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

"I come here not only to speak, but more importantly, to listen," he said, stressing the value of dialogue and mutual learning that the forum offers.

On AI, he called it one of the most compelling and complex topics, noting that the global community is still exploring how to balance innovation and regulation. "If regulation comes too early, it may stifle innovation; if it comes too late, innovation may take control," he observed.

Turning to China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Geraci spoke positively about China's long-term planning. "We should do the same," he said, stressing the importance of letting the state take a bigger role.

Highlighting the Hainan Free Trade Port, he described it as a "win-win," noting that it offers a "nice mix" of trade, tourism, high-tech industries and infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)