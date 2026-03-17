Wild baby otter spotted in Ergune Wetland

(People's Daily App) 16:23, March 17, 2026

Deep in the Erguna Wetland in Hulun Buir, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a drone captured rare footage of a wild baby otter. The playful animal was seen having a carefree time, diving into the clear river and tumbling across patches of snow.

(Produced by Ye Qianyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)