Wild baby otter spotted in Ergune Wetland
(People's Daily App) 16:23, March 17, 2026
Deep in the Erguna Wetland in Hulun Buir, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a drone captured rare footage of a wild baby otter. The playful animal was seen having a carefree time, diving into the clear river and tumbling across patches of snow.
(Produced by Ye Qianyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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