CPPCC members attend group interview ahead of annual session
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Pan Jianwei, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Jiang Pengju, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)
Huang Sanwen, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's national political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session
- China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
- Annual session of China's top political advisory body to run from March 4 to 11
- Field research drives high-quality policy proposals
- China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session
- China's top political advisory body convenes standing committee session
- Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body
- Top political advisor meets with Chinese Taoist delegates
- Top political advisor meets Chinese Buddhist delegates
- Annual session of China's top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.