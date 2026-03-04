CPPCC members attend group interview ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 14:48, March 04, 2026

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Pan Jianwei, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Jiang Pengju, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Huang Sanwen, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)