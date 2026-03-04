China's national political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session

Xinhua) 09:29, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Members from various sectors of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have registered for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body, scheduled to open on Wednesday in Beijing.

Preparations for the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)