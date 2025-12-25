China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 09:01, December 25, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 45th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 45th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang called on political advisors to earnestly study and implement the guiding principles of the recent Central Economic Work Conference, provide advice on carrying out the conference's decisions, and boost confidence in economic development.

He also urged further study and implementation of the guiding principles of the CPC Central Committee's recent symposium with non-CPC personages.

He stressed the need to study the guiding principles of the discipline inspection work to consolidate progress in implementing the Party Central Committee's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct.

Political advisors should study and contribute more to areas such as improving the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and strengthening cyberspace governance, Wang noted.

It was decided at the meeting that Liu Jieyi will serve as the spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting adopted, in principle, the CPPCC National Committee's work priorities in 2026.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)