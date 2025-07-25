Top political advisor asks CPPCC members to engage in economic consultations

Xinhua) 10:13, July 25, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, on Thursday urged members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to engage in consultations on key economic issues.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

He called on CPPCC members to focus their consultations on key areas such as planning economic and social development goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), developing new quality productive forces based on local conditions, and building a unified national market.

He also stressed the importance of understanding the goals of building modern, people-centered cities, and of deepening research related to key tasks in urban governance.

The meeting reviewed and approved a report on the CPPCC National Committee's work in the first half of 2025, as well as a revised draft of regulations related to proposals from CPPCC National Committee members. The documents will be submitted to the 13th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

On Thursday morning, Wang also presided over a seminar of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

He called for focusing on core Party and state tasks and pooling wisdom and strength.

Wang urged political advisors from various backgrounds to undertake in-depth research on key issues in their respective fields, and put forward targeted and practical policy recommendations.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a seminar of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee on July 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)