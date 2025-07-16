Chinese national political advisors discuss refining, innovating social governance

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's national political advisory body, convened a special consultative session in Beijing on Tuesday, focusing on refining and innovating social governance.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on political advisors to prioritize a people-centered approach to improve social governance.

Wang urged them to advance a model of social governance based on collaboration, co-governance and common gains, shift the focus of social governance down to the primary level, and improve the quality and effectiveness of consultations.

He emphasized sustained efforts in deepening research on critical social governance issues, expanding feedback channels of public opinion, and pooling strength for social governance.

Nearly 100 CPPCC National Committee members attended the consultative session, with 22 delivering speeches.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, also addressed the meeting.

He stressed the importance of modernizing social governance, translating the Party's leadership advantage into effective governance, better addressing public concerns, protecting people's interests, and enforcing law-based social governance.

