Chinese political advisors urged to offer insights on economic development

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 35th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday called on political advisors to contribute their insights to help drive the country's high-quality economic development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at the 35th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Political advisors should conduct research and contribute their suggestions on major issues concerning the country's high-quality economic development, Wang said.

He also emphasized the need to build public consensus and strengthen confidence in development.

The meeting also decided to convene the 12th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee from June 30 to July 2.

