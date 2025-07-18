China's top political advisors discuss macroeconomic performance in H1

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Friday held a symposium on the country's macroeconomic performance in the first half of this year.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the symposium and made remarks on the topic.

Since the beginning of the year, amid a complex international environment and rising uncertainties, the country has maintained stable economic growth, Wang said.

He stressed the need to focus on areas such as goals and tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, fostering new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, expanding domestic demand, and steadily promoting common prosperity.

Wang called for active deliberation and the contribution of suggestions to facilitate the effective implementation of relevant measures.

At the symposium, around 13 political advisors spoke on a range of topics, including stabilizing the capital market, boosting technological innovation in private enterprises, and advancing the development of artificial intelligence.

Wang Yong, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, chaired the symposium.

