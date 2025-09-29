China's top political advisor urges boosting patriotic united front at National Day reception

Xinhua) 09:29, September 29, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at a reception to celebrate the upcoming 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Sunday urged efforts to consolidate and develop the patriotic united front so as to pool forces for advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a reception held in Beijing to celebrate the upcoming 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Highlighting the great feats achieved by China under the leadership of the CPC over the past 76 years, Wang said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has entered an irreversible historical process toward national rejuvenation and emerged as a thriving and prosperous major country on the world stage.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, slated to take place in October, will study the proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, Wang said, adding that the 2026-2030 period will be a crucial phase for the country to consolidate the foundation and make all-out efforts for basically realizing socialist modernization.

Regarding Hong Kong and Macao, Wang reiterated the commitment to comprehensively, faithfully and resolutely implementing the principle of "one country, two systems" in order to ensure that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots, and supporting the regions to achieve economic growth, improve people's lives and integrate themselves into the country's overall development.

On Taiwan, Wang pledged efforts to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, boost cooperation and exchanges across the Taiwan Strait in various fields, and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and foreign interference.

Efforts will also be made to facilitate overseas Chinese, returned Chinese nationals and their relatives to play a greater role in promoting Chinese modernization, advancing national reunification and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

About 760 representatives from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas Chinese communities joined the reception.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a reception to celebrate the upcoming 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)