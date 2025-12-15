Remains of former Chinese leader Wang Bingqian cremated

Xinhua) 13:26, December 15, 2025

Zhao Leji shakes hands with a family member of Wang Bingqian to express deep condolences in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2025. The remains of former Chinese leader Wang Bingqian were cremated in Guangzhou on Sunday. Entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, along with others, bid farewell to Wang at the Guangzhou funeral home. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The remains of former Chinese leader Wang Bingqian were cremated in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday.

He died of illness on Dec. 8 in Guangdong at the age of 100.

Wang had served in various posts including state councilor and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao, among others, had either visited Wang when he was in hospital or expressed condolences over his passing and offered sympathies to his family through various means.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, along with others, bid farewell to Wang at the Guangzhou funeral home.

