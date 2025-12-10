Meeting held to mark China Association for Promoting Democracy's 80th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 10:10, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Tuesday in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD).

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Highlighting the political party's role as a long-tested close friend and partner of the CPC, the message called on the CAPD to contribute ideas and efforts that will help advance Chinese modernization, while continuing to uphold, develop, and improve China's new type of political party system.

Cai Dafeng, chairman of the CAPD Central Committee, urged CAPD members to act with unity and confidence to build China into a great country and achieve national rejuvenation.

