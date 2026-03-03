China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 15:37, March 03, 2026

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)