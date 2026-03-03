China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session.
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.
